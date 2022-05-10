Exam Techniques – Top Tips to Improve First Time Pass Rates

Overview

Too many learners are failing their final assessments because they are not properly prepared. Final assessment can be formalised assessments such as Functional Skills or EPA questions; or other types of assessment required as part of EPA.

This interactive webinar looks at the key reasons why learners are failing their assessments and explores different approaches and strategies to help learners be the more successful first time.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Examine the common causes of exam stress;

Discuss how trends can be monitored and managed;

Review monitoring progress and competence towards assessment;

Review practical solutions to counteract the impact of exam stress;

Develop a workable strategy to improve exam preparation.

Who should attend this webinar

All providers offering formal qualifications and apprenticeships who want to improve first-time pass rates.

This webinar is relevant for managers and delivery staff involved in supporting learners on programmes that require a formal assessment to successfully complete.

This webinar is not suitable for providers who achieve good first-time pass rates and have no areas for development in their provision.

Speaker

Christine Edwards QTLS, Creating Excellence