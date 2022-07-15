Jul 29
EXCLUSIVE: Jo Saxton Interview
July 29 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Event Navigation
Presenter, Tom Bewick, interviews Ofqual’s Chief Regulator; Jo Saxton, in this extensive 1-2-1 interview.
Tune in at 4pm!
Presenter, Tom Bewick, interviews Ofqual’s Chief Regulator; Jo Saxton, in this extensive 1-2-1 interview.
Tune in at 4pm!
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Please confirm you want to block this member.
You will no longer be able to:
Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.
Responses