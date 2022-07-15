Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

Jul 29

EXCLUSIVE: Jo Saxton Interview

July 29 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Presenter, Tom Bewick, interviews Ofqual’s Chief Regulator; Jo Saxton, in this extensive 1-2-1 interview.

Tune in at 4pm!

Date:
July 29
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Online

Skills World Live
07719 552159
ellie.hanson@awarding.org.uk
