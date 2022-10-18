Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

FAB 2022 Awards Ceremony

October 20 @ 9:30 pm 10:00 pm

Join us from 9.30pm as we find out the winners of this year’s FAB Awards!

Details

Date:
October 20
Time:
9:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Event Categories:
, ,
Website:
https://awarding.org.uk/conferences/fab-awards-2022-finalists/

Organiser

Skills World Live
Phone:
07719 552159
Email:
ellie.hanson@awarding.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .