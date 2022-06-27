FAB 2022: DELIVERING OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL – EQUITY, DIVERSITY & INCLUSION IN QUALIFICATIONS

FAB 2022: Conference, Exhibition & Awards

DELIVERING OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL: EQUITY, DIVERSITY & INCLUSION IN QUALIFICATIONS

The FAB 2022 Conference, Exhibition and Awards will be returning to the Marriott Hotel in Leicester on 20 and 21 October 2022. This is the flagship, must-attend conference for those working in awarding and assessment organisations and stakeholders with an interest in awarding and assessment.

Our programme features expert guest speakers from government, regulators, education and business to consider the key issues impacting on awarding and assessment organisations and the wider education and skills sector.

We will be confirming speakers over the coming weeks and we are pleased this year to offer an ‘early early bird’ rate, which will be available until 5pm on 5 August.

Venue: Leicester Marriott Hotel, Smith Way, Grove Park, Enderby, Leicester, LE19 1SW