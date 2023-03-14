« All Events

Details Date: Time: 4:30 pm – 5:15 pm Cost: Free Event Category: Livestream Website: https://awarding.org.uk/event/fab-centraal-16-march/

Join us for a budget special! Following the chancellor’s budget announcement on 15th March, FAB will be hosting a special 45 minute extended FAB Centraal livestream where Tom Bewick will be speaking to a panel of experts to discuss what the budget means, funding-wise, for FE and Skills. Attendees are encouraged to post questions throughout the session. Both members and non-members of the Federation can register for the event belowAs this is a special episode, we will also be broadcasting this session to a wider audience via FE News.