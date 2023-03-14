Shopping Cart

From education to employment

FAB Centraal – Budget Special

March 16 @ 4:30 pm 5:15 pm

Join us for a budget special! Following the chancellor’s budget announcement on 15th March, FAB will be hosting a special 45 minute extended FAB Centraal livestream where Tom Bewick will be speaking to a panel of experts to discuss what the budget means, funding-wise, for FE and Skills. Attendees are encouraged to post questions throughout the session. Both members and non-members of the Federation can register for the event belowAs this is a special episode, we will also be broadcasting this session to a wider audience via FE News.

Details

Date:
March 16
Time:
4:30 pm – 5:15 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://awarding.org.uk/event/fab-centraal-16-march/

Online

