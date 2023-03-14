FAB Centraal – Budget Special
March 16 @ 4:30 pm – 5:15 pm
Join us for a budget special! Following the chancellor’s budget announcement on 15th March, FAB will be hosting a special 45 minute extended FAB Centraal livestream where Tom Bewick will be speaking to a panel of experts to discuss what the budget means, funding-wise, for FE and Skills. Attendees are encouraged to post questions throughout the session. Both members and non-members of the Federation can register for the event below. As this is a special episode, we will also be broadcasting this session to a wider audience via FE News.
