FE Constellations Launch🚀

Join Lou Mycroft and Joss Kang for their final livestream before FE Constellations launches on 27th June 2022.

FE Constellations is a new-concept, community-first professional development venture, unsticking FE Changemakers from good intentions to actionable ideas. Organisational and individual packages available.

This membership community brings together changemakers in FE who are stuck in the system but who have a deep desire to step into their potentia: by gaining clarity through facilitated weekly spaces and deepening know-how in real time. So that together we can connect, collaborate and co-create previously unimagined futures for ourselves and the communities we serve.

Find out more: www.feconstellations.net