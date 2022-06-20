Festival of Apprenticeships – Careers Roadshow – London – Thur 30th June
June 30 @ 9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Event Navigation
A roadshow exhibition promoting & celebrating all things apprenticeships! #FestivalOfApprenticeships
About this event
Looking to start your career in an industry or profession?
Leaving school or graduating from college but unsure what all your options are?
Want a job where you can continue learning and gain qualifications at the same time?
Interested in finding out more about apprenticeship opportunities with some of the UK’s biggest companies in your area?
Or are you an organisation looking to tap into future talent…?
Then the Festival of Apprenticeships is for YOU!
The Festival of Apprenticeships is a roadshow exhibition promoting and celebrating all things apprenticeships. More than just a careers fair or conference, the event is a one-stop shop for anyone looking to find out more about apprenticeships. From discovering local opportunities by meeting organisations first-hand, through to guidance on how to apply for and make the most of an apprenticeship, the festival will cover all!
With top employers and learning providers highlighting their talent and promoting opportunities to future apprentices, the event will serve as a showcase of excellence in the sector!
Taking place at the KIA OVAL in London on Thursday 30th June 2022.
Why Consider Apprenticeships?
An apprenticeship is a real job where you learn, gain experience and get paid. You’re an employee with a contract of employment and holiday leave. By the end of an apprenticeship, you’ll have the skills and knowledge needed for your career.
Here are just some of the reasons why an apprenticeship could be right for you:
- Earn while you learn – Work alongside experienced staff to develop your skills and earn a wage at the same time
- Hands-on experience – Gain practical experience in a real job role that allows you to learn by doing
- Loads of choice – There are apprenticeships in EVERY sector & industry; from plumbing, accounting, beauty, catering, pharmacy, digital marketing, fashion & HM forces, the list is almost endless
- Different levels to suit your needs – Whether you’re just starting out, upskilling, or looking for a career change, there’s an apprenticeship for everyone (from GCSE level to Master’s Degree!)
- No student debt – As an apprentice, your employer pays for your training and also pays you a salary
Who Should Attend?
- Anyone looking to find out more apprenticeships
- School leavers or college graduates interested in future career opportunities
- Parents, carers, teachers, lecturers or role models who want to support young people with their career choices
- Current or past apprentices who want to inspire the future generation of apprentices
- Schools & colleges welcome (please use the group booking ticket option)
- Organisations looking to engage with schools, colleges and future apprentices (for exhibitor & sponsorship opportunities please enquire via our website)
Why Should You Attend?
- Find out more about what apprenticeships actually are and how to apply for one
- Discover the different types of apprenticeships available and which companies offer them
- Meet award-winning apprentice role models who will reveal how an apprenticeship has benefitted them and answer your questions
- This could change your life – It doesn’t matter where you are on your career journey, apprenticeships can open doors at any point in your life
- It’s FREE to attend
Get Involved!
The Festival of Apprenticeships is a unique opportunity for any organisation wanting to promote its apprenticeship opportunities and engage with local schools, colleges and future apprentices! Exhibitors will be able to showcase their existing talent via the main stage and network with leading figures within the apprenticeship sector.
To find out more about how you can get involved, please visit our website or contact event director Kasim Choudhry on 0121 708 0731 or email [email protected]
Proudly Sponsored by London South Bank University (LSBU)
With universities now playing a big part in the apprenticeship sector, we are delighted to have partnered with LSBU. The event will be taking place at the iconic Oval cricket stadium and conference centre in Kennington.
Responses