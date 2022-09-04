(FiGht-LivE)@@ Jose Valenzuela vs Edwin de los Santos Live stream and TV guide

Jose Valenzuela: De Los Santos Will Bring Out The Best In Me, Will Be A Hell Of A Show

Jose Valenzuela spent an entire training camp preparing for a crafty former titleholder.

He will gladly settle for an opponent with a completely different style since it means that he can still look forward to a fight this weekend.

An inability to secure a travel visa in time forced former WBA junior lightweight titlist Jezreel Corrales (26-4-1, 10KOs) to withdraw from his crossroads bout with Valenzuela (12-0, 8KOs) this weekend. The unbeaten Mexican lightweight will now face Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13KOs), a hard-hitting southpaw from the Dominican Republic who boarded a plane to Los Angeles mere hours after getting the call Wednesday afternoon for the assignment.

“I like to thank him for stepping in and saving the show,” Valenzuela said during Thursday’s press conference to discuss their upcoming lightweight bout. “I would have loved to fight Corrales, he’s ranked. But it is what it is. [De Los Santos is] a hell of a fighter. Fourteen wins and thirteen knockouts. He’ll bring out the best in me and it will be a hell of a show.”

The switch leaves Valenzuela to now brace for a rangy, come-forward knockout artist as opposed to the shorter, scrappier Corrales who figured to test the ring IQ of the unbeaten 23-year-old.

Of course, ‘El Rayo’ has grown accustomed to leaving no stone unturned while preparing for any fight. It comes with being surrounded by an all-star team—Valenzuela is a longtime stablemate of unbeaten former two-time super middleweight titlist David Benavidez, whose father Jose Sr. trains both fighters out of the greater Seattle area.

Sunday’s appearance—which opens a four-fight Fox Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (9:00 p.m. ET, $74.95)—is the fifth fight in just over a year for Valenzuela, who welcomes the new challenge as he transitions from prospect to contender.

“I’m ready for anybody,” insisted Valenzuela. “I’m facing a guy with a good knockout rate and I know he’s dangerous. But we trained too hard and no matter who I’m facing, I’m ready to put on a great performance and you know I’m coming for a knockout.”

Edwin De Los Santos takes exception to carrying the replacement opponent label heading into this weekend.

The description is technically true, as the Dominican southpaw was tabbed to replace an unavailable Jezreel Corrales against unbeaten lightweight Jose Valenzuela this Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Corrales was unable to secure a travel visa in time to make the trip from Panama, with the development along with confirmation of De Los Santos as the new opponent revealed to the public Wednesday afternoon.

I don’t consider myself a substitute because I’ve been training for this fight for two months,” De Los Santos said of the opportunity. “I knew there was a real possibility I was going to be in this fight.”

Event handlers were equally prepared for the moment as well, informing De Los Santos’ team—including world-class promoter Sampson Lewkowicz—in early August that the 22-year-old was officially on standby for the fight.

The hope all along was for Corrales (26-4, 10KOs) to have his travel issues sorted out in time to challenge the 23-year-old Valenzuela (12-0, 8KOs), a red-hot lightweight rapidly transforming from prospect to contender. Corrales is a former WBA junior lightweight titleholder with enough tricks left in his arsenal to have presented a far stiffer test than when Valenzuela tore through faded former WBC 130-pound titlist Francisco Vargas inside of a round in April.

The glass half-full view of the opponent switch is the suggestion of a more fan-friendly style matchup against a fresher and more aggressive southpaw.

De Los Santos (14-1, 13KOs) is a noted puncher, though dealt a harsh learning lesson in an eight-round loss to William Foster III in their Showtime-televised matchup of unbeaten prospects on January 7 in Orlando, Florida. He quickly rebounded, blasting out unbeaten Luis Acosta in the second round of a fight that also aired on Showtime’s ShoBox series on March 11 in Deadwood, South Dakota.

The plan was always for De Los Santos to fight in September, though originally targeting a lower-profile opportunity. The worst-case scenario was appearing on the non-televised undercard of a September 9 Showtime card in Atlantic City.

The best-case scenario is precisely where he is this weekend.

“I was already in the gym, prepared to fight next week on September 9,” noted De Los Santos, who fights for the third time this year. “I’m the real challenge and I will knock Valenzuela out. I’m a different fighter. I learned from my loss and I’m going to make sure it never happens again.”

Valenzuela-De Los Santos opens a four-fight Fox Sports Pay-Per-View (Sunday, 9:00 p.m. ET, $74.95). Headlining the show, former unified heavyweight