  This event has passed.
Sep 4

[FITE~TV] Luis Ortiz vs Andy Ruiz Jr Live Today on Sunday,Sept. 4 2022

September 4 @ 6:00 am - 5:00 pm

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the night via FITE TV, although due to the time zone difference the event will be starting at 2:00 AM BST on Monday, September 5th 2022, so bear that in mind!

The cost of the PPV event for fans in the United Kingdom is $14.99 plus fees on the FITE TV website or app.

FITE TV is a PPV service that offers fight fans access to the biggest contests on the planet, including promotions such as BKFC and Top Rank Boxing as well as some big pro wrestling promotions like AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Fight fans in the United States will be able to watch all of the action live on the night via PPV.com.

The cost of the PPV event for fans in the United States is $74.99 + Applicable Taxes & Service fees.

As noted by the official PPV site: “PPV.COM is a division of iNDEMAND, North America’s premier distributor of premium PPV and VOD entertainment. The PPV.COM website is powered by KISWE, an industry leader in live streaming technology.”

September 4
6:00 am - 5:00 pm

