Florida Vs Utah Live Streaming Collage Football Game

Florida vs. Utah: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

The Florida Gators play host to No. 7 Utah during the Week 1 action on Saturday, giving us one of the more interesting nonconference showdowns that we will see this season. The Utes enter one of their most anticipated seasons in program history, but entering The Swamp means facing one of the tightest point-spreads of any top-10 team this week.

The Gators enter a new era under first-year coach Billy Napier, who led Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns to a 33-5 record over the last three seasons. However, Napier has work to do building Florida up from a disappointing 6-7 effort in 2021 that went off the rails in the latter half of the season.

The Utes are fresh off one of the greatest seasons in program history. After starting 1-2, Utah rattled off nine victories over the next 10 games en route to winning its first Pac-12 championship. Running back Tavion Thomas ranked among the national leaders in rushing touchdowns with 21 scores and 1,108 yards in a breakout season.

Florida and Utah have only played once before in program history. The Gators beat the Utes 38-29 on Nov. 19, 1977, when Utah was a member of the WAC. However, both programs have reached national prominence over the last 45 years.