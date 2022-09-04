[free] Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz LIVE Broadcast ON Free 4 September 2022 How to watch Ruiz vs Ortiz: PPV price, start time, channel, full card info

Andy Ruiz Jr faces Luis Ortiz on Sunday, Sept. 4, here’s how you can watch!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW

Former heavyweight titleholder Andy Ruiz Jr and longtime contender Luis Ortiz will clash on Sunday, Sept. 4, in a big main event from Los Angeles, live on PPV.

Ruiz vs Ortiz will be joined by returns for lightweight contender Isaac Cruz and lightweight prospect Jose Valenzuela, plus Abner Mares returning to action, also as a lightweight, for his first fight in over four years.

Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results on Sunday, Sept. 4, starting at 7 pm ET.

How to Watch Ruiz vs Ortiz

Ruiz vs Ortiz is a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view through FOX, so of course you can buy it through cable or satellite in the United States.

If you’re looking for streaming options, FITE TV and PPV.com will both have the event. You can also buy the streaming PPV directly from FOX Sports.

If you’re in the United Kingdom or some other international markets, FITE TV has the show as a streaming PPV.

How much does the PPV cost?

Ruiz vs Ortiz is priced at $74.99 for those in the United States. The PPV stream in the United Kingdom is priced at £12.99.

RELATED

Bet on Ruiz vs Ortiz and more boxing at DraftKings Sportsbook!

What time does the PPV start?

The PPV will begin at 9 pm ET. There will also be prelim action on both FS1 and FOX. The FS1 fight will start at 7 pm ET, and the FOX fight at 8 pm ET. The main event will likely go on between 11 pm ET and Midnight ET.

The UK start time for the PPV is 2 am BST on Monday, Sept. 5.

Where is Ruiz vs Ortiz taking place?

Ruiz vs Ortiz will be held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, the former Staples Center. It will be Ruiz’s first fight at the venue, and Ortiz’s third, following wins over Razvan Cojanu and Travis Kauffman, both in 2018.

What other fights are on the show?

Here’s the full lineup: