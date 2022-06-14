Free SDN Webinar: Apprenticeship Accountability Framework – what does it mean in practice?

The recently updated Apprenticeship Accountability Framework is a fundamental “must know” for all training providers heading into 2022-23.

Understanding the indicators and the impact of failing to reach the right standards is a critical operational and governance need.

That’s why, supported by our friends at ACE360, we’re hosting this free session – to help you understand what the framework means in practice for you as a training provider.

Taking place on Thursday 30 June 2022 – 12pm-1.30pm, SDN’s leading sector experts will take you through:

The fundamentals of the framework, the indicators and the benchmarks (‘good’, ‘needs improvement’, and ‘at risk’)

Typical interventions

What this means for your operational planning

What this means for your strategic governance and risk awareness

The session will also include a Q&A panel, including compliance expert David Lockhart-Hawkins, former ESFA senior manager Karen Kelly and Richard Bloxam from ACE360.

Who is this webinar for?

For leaders, senior managers and those involved in operational management.

Speakers

The session will be led by SDN’s funding and compliance specialist David Lockhart-Hawkins and former ESFA senior manager Karen Kelly. David and Karen have been at the forefront of SDN’s work with hundreds of providers to implement provider improvement plans, interventions and leadership and operational changes. You’ll also hear from Richard Bloxam, Director at ACE360 who will be sharing insights from both providers and EPAOs.