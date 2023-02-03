« All Events

E-COURSE CRASH TEST: Use these life hacks to supercharge your eLearning content. The senior iSpring Instructional Designer will review actual courses created by webinar participants and share life hacks on how to make them even more engaging.

New e-courses will be crash-tested so even if you already watched previous webinars there will be plenty of new tips and tricks for you!

Webinar program:

– Methodology

How to create an online course that will help you achieve your training goals, such as teaching managers to deal with difficult customers correctly.

– Visual Design

How to customize course design and navigation so employees follow the course scenario flawlessly, and remember important points better.

– Text Editing

How to explain complex things in simple language, turn long, complex regulations into brief instructions, and involve learners in learning through words.

About the presenter Anna Poli is an iSpring Genius who is great at instructional design and can do wonders with your courses. She never misses the whole picture while staying a detailed-oriented practitioner. Anna loves explaining complex things in simple words and sharing expert tips and tricks with users of any skill level. See you at the webinar!

Related Events