From education to employment

Free Webinar: How to Build an Online Course Your Learners Will Enjoy

February 8 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

Would you like to create online courses your learners will love?

Join our 30-minute webinar to learn how you can build an amazing eLearning course easily with our revamped iSpring Suite 11 authoring toolkit.

In real time, we’ll:

  • Create an engaging online course with iSpring Suite
  • Enhance your course with a video, an interaction, and a role-play simulation
  • Build courses together with your team in real time
  • Spend less time on eLearning content creation

Do you work in a team? Bring the team members to the webinar! They will definitely benefit from the demo and will learn the most effective techniques for launching eLearning projects.

About the presenter

Alex Cleland is a Technical Support Engineer. She’s always ready to help clients with any product-related question or request.

See you at the webinar!

Details

Date:
February 8
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.ispringsolutions.com/webinars/how-to-build-an-online-course-your-learners-will-enjoy?utm_source=fenews&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=how_to_build_an_online_course_your_learners_will_enjoy

Organiser

iSpring
Phone:
+1 800 640 0868
Email:
sales@ispring.com
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

