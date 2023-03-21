Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Free Webinar: How to create an online quiz

March 29 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

Quizzes in 2023 can be puzzling: What are the first steps for creating quizzes and how can you make them interactive and engaging so learners will enjoy taking them and achieve great results?

We’ve prepared a practical webinar where we’ll answer these questions.

In this webinar, we will reveal how to create a modern quiz quickly and easily. You’ll find out how to streamline your training and test all your learners’ knowledge quickly and efficiently – even if you have hundreds of people in your organization.

In this session, you will learn how to:

  • Create an online quiz from scratch
  • Give detailed feedback to help learners review their mistakes
  • Spur your learners on by adding points, penalties, time and attempt limits
  • Make sure your quiz looks good on mobile devices
  • Publish your quiz in HTML5, SCORM, xAPI, or AICC formats

We’ll also show you some special iSpring tricks, such as how to shuffle quiz questions and customize a theme for the whole test.

BONUS: Participants of the webinar will get a list of 30 ideas on how to use online quizzes in business and education.

Seats are limited, so sign up fast so you can make the authoring process quick and easy!

Details

Date:
March 29
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.ispringsolutions.com/webinars/how-to-create-an-online-quiz-?utm_source=fenews&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=how_to_create_an_online_quiz

Organiser

iSpring
Phone:
+1 800 640 0868
Email:
sales@ispring.com
Website:
View Organiser Website

