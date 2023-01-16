Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Jan 24

Free Webinar: How to set up iSpring Learn LMS: An A-to-Z guide

January 24 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

How do you share courses with your learners?

Have you heard of iSpring Learn LMS that works perfectly with your iSpring authoring tool? It’s a great platform that will help you streamline your content delivery and automate different aspects of the training process.

Join our webinar to get a detailed overview of iSpring Learn LMS and see if it fits your business needs. We’ll cover onboarding a new hire and show you how this can be super easy and fast for both you and your employee.

In this session, you’ll learn how to:

  • Upload and structure your content
  • Build a learning program
  • Add learners and enroll them into courses
  • Set up automatic enrollment into courses
  • Create blended learning
  • Adjust your LMS branding to your corporate colors
  • Evaluate learners’ performance to provide them with better content

See you at the webinar!

About the presenter

Arina Vass

Arina is a Customer Service Team Lead at iSpring who manages a large international team, that speaks multiple languages and is ready to help 24/7. She is happy to share her product expertize and real practices.

Details

Date:
January 24
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , , ,
Website:
https://www.ispringsolutions.com/webinars/how-to-set-up-ispring-learn-lms-an-a-to-z-guide-eu

Venue

Online

Organiser

iSpring
Phone:
+1 800 640 0868
Email:
sales@ispring.com
View Organiser Website

