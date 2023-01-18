Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Jan 26

Free Webinar: The 20 Most Frequent Mistakes in Course Design

January 26 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

We will analyze typical mistakes in course design and look at the general principles of visual design. During this webinar, you’ll find out about frequent mistakes in advance so as to avoid wasting time on an actual project.

This webinar will be useful for:
  • Instructional Designers: You’ll master the principles of visual design: typography, layout, and composition.
  • L&D and HR Specialists: You’ll analyze typical mistakes in course design and learn how to fix them.
  • Business Trainers and Teachers: You’ll learn how to turn a presentation into an engaging eLearning course.
  • Anyone who wants to hone their course design skills.

Details

Date:
January 26
Time:
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.ispringsolutions.com/webinars/the-20-most-frequent-mistakes-in-course-design?utm_source=fenews&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=webinar_mistakes_in_course_design

Venue

Online

Organiser

iSpring
Phone:
+1 800 640 0868
Email:
sales@ispring.com
