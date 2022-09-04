Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

  • This event has passed.
Sep 4

[Free]France vs Hungary live fiba eurobasket 2022

September 4 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Match: France vs Hungary Basketball Match ; Date: 5 September, 2022 ; Time: 00:00 IST ; Live Score: 0-0 ; Tournament: FIBA EuroBasket 2022 .

The Complete Guide to Watching Live FIBA EuroBasket 2022 Without Cable in 2022. As long as you have access to a decent WiFi connection

Viewers in Spain can watch EuroBasket 2022 live s t r e a m s through Mediaset España’s online services. The Spain national team’s EuroBasket
The EuroBasket 2022 Group B Round 3 match between France and Hungary will be held at Lanxess Arena on Sunday, September 4 at 8:30 PM
The FIBA U20 France vs Hungary will be held on July 10, 4:00 PM GMT and 9:30 PM IST. Fans can live stream the match on ESPN and Indians can log in to Fancode.

Details

Date:
September 4
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Venue

Online

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this