Watch Luis Ortiz vs Andy Ruiz Fight Live Online @Broadcast 04 September 2022. Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz live stream results, full fight play-by-play updates

Welcome to the biggest boxing card of the weekend, Maniacs! It’s time for Heavyweight punching action as California native, Andy Ruiz Jr., takes on Cuban ex-pat, Luis Ortiz, tonight (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) from inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE NOW!!

There’s also a sneaky great co-main event, as Isaac Cruz faces off with Eduardo Ramirez in a WBC Lightweight title eliminator. Tune in tonight (and early into Monday for most time zones) at 9 p.m. ET for the start of the card, or approximately midnight ET for the start of the main event. The card will stream live on on FITE.tv, as well as FOX Sports pay-per-view (PPV) app.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the event below, starting with the undercard fights at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the main card broadcast at 12 a.m. ET (watch it on FITE.tv right here).

RELATED

▷ PBC: Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz – Official PPV Live Stream

Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz Quick Results:

200+ lbs.: Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz

135 lbs.: Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez

130 lbs.: Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores

135 lbs.: Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Coralles

Mike Plania vs. Raeese Aleem

Kevin Salgado vs. Joey Spencer

Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas

J. Garcia vs. Gilberto Mendoza

Oscar Perez vs. Anthony Cuba

Anthony Garnica vs. J. Lopez

Jesus Silveyra vs. Matt Gaver

Mickel Spencer vs. Deljerro Revello

Ruiz vs. Ortiz: Live results, how to watch, start time, PPV price, full card. Andy Ruiz Jr. headlines at the Staples Center tonight.

Andy Ruiz Jr. takes on Luis Ortiz tonight in the main event of a PBC pay-per-view at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (which will always be known as the Staples Center). The veteran heavyweights come into this one with a combined 67 pro wins and 50 KOs, so there could be fireworks in Tinseltown this evening.

Ruiz (34-2, 22 KO) shot to fame with his emphatic KO of Anthony Joshua at MSG in 2019, earning him the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. Six months later he lost a rematch with Joshua (and all those titles), via decision. That loss was just the second on Ruiz’s record, joining a decision loss to Joseph Parker from 2016.

Ortiz (33-2, 28 KO) turned 43-years-old in March. He’s a former WBA interim heavyweight champion and WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight champion. In 2018 he lost to Deontay Wilder, by TKO, in a bout for the WBC heavyweight title. His only other loss was also to Wilder, a KO at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2019.

Lightweights make up the rest of the PPV card with Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KO) taking on Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KO), Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KO) returning from a lengthy spell on sidelines to fight Miguel Flores (25-4, 12 KO) and (12-0, 8 KO) facing Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KO).

The FOX prelim is a battle of undefeated middleweights with Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KO) meeting Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KO).

The FS1 prelim features junior featherweight contender Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KO) meeting Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KO) in what could be one of the best fights on the night.

HOW TO WATCH

The PPV card gets rolling at 9PM ET. The PPV is available through Fox Sports PPV in the US and fite.tv for $59.99.

The PPV card has four fights and it is expected that the main event ring walks will take place at around 12 AM ET.

There are two prelim bouts scheduled for this event. The first happens at 7PM ET on FS1 and the second is planned for 8PM ET on FOX.

LIVE RESULTS

Main card (9PM ET on Fox Sports PPV):

Heavyweight (12 rounds): Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz

Lightweight (12 rounds): Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Lightweight (10 rounds): Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores

Lightweight (10 rounds): Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos

Prelim (8PM ET on FOX)