Functional Skills Maths and English – Hints, Tips and Best Practice

Overview

Maths and English are recognised as core subjects for focus because the level of attainment is generally low across the working population. The development of maths and English goes beyond the qualification requirements of learner programmes.

This interactive webinar will look at examples of best practice and consider what a ‘good’ experience of maths and English development looks like in a functional way.

Content will cover hints and tips to support best practice in relation to the ongoing support and development of these skills.

Objectives

This interactive webinar will review:

The key challenges for maths development and what ‘good’ looks like in real terms;

The key challenges for English development and what ‘good’ looks like in real terms;

Best practice for maths and English when planning learning programmes;

How Ofsted identifies ‘good practice’ for maths and English ongoing development.

Who should attend this webinar

This interactive webinar is designed for:

All providers offering programmes that are government or levy-funded and want to improve the way that maths and English is integrated throughout the full programme duration, regardless of maths and English qualification requirements.

Providers who are ‘in scope’ for an Ofsted inspection and want to ‘check’ that their approaches to the development of maths and English are robust and fully inclusive.

This webinar is relevant for managers and delivery staff involved in supporting learners on all programmes.

This webinar is not relevant for providers who have outstanding provision around maths and English delivery or have no areas for development for maths and English integration within their provision.

Speaker

Christine Edwards QTLS, Creating Excellence

