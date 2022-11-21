Shopping Cart

Nov 24

#FutureOfApprenticeships: Achieving a culture of collaboration

November 24 @ 10:00 am - 10:30 am

In our final episode of #FutureOfApprenticeships, co-hosts Gavin O’Meara (CEO and Founder of FE News and FE Careers) & Suzanne Slater (Director of Operations for Apprenticeships, NCFE) look to the future and chat about how to achieve a culture of collaboration.

November 24
10:00 am - 10:30 am
NCFE

