FutureOfApprenticeships: Are Apprenticeships Still Working for 16-19 Year Olds?

« All Events

In our first episode of the season, host Gavin O’Meara and co-host Suzanne Slater (Director of Operations for Apprenticeships at NCFE) will be joined by guest speakers Lucy Hunte (National Programme Manager for Apprenticeships, NHS) and John-Joe Tams (Accreditation Apprentice at NCFE) to explore an important question – are apprenticeships still working for 16-19 year olds?

Add to your calendar to get a reminder to join!

Details Date: Time: 10:00 am – 10:30 am Event Category: Livestream Organiser NCFE

Related Events