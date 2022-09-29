Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

#FutureOfApprenticeships: Are Apprenticeships Still Working for 16-19 Year Olds?

October 6 @ 10:00 am 10:30 am

In our first episode of the season, host Gavin O’Meara and co-host Suzanne Slater (Director of Operations for Apprenticeships at NCFE) will be joined by guest speakers Lucy Hunte (National Programme Manager for Apprenticeships, NHS) and John-Joe Tams (Accreditation Apprentice at NCFE) to explore an important question – are apprenticeships still working for 16-19 year olds?

Add to your calendar to get a reminder to join!

Details

Date:
October 6
Time:
10:00 am – 10:30 am
Event Category:
Event Tags:

Organiser

NCFE

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this