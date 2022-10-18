Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

#FutureOfApprenticeships: Impact of the Cost of Living Crisis

November 3 @ 10:00 am 10:45 am

ncfe episode 3
Join us on November 3rd at 10am for Season 3, Episode 3 of #FutureOfApprenticeships! In this episode, Gavin (CEO, FE News & FE Careers) is joined by co-host Michael Lemin (Head of Policy, NCFE) and guests Aidan Relf (Skills Consultant) & Becci Newton (Director of Public Policy Research, Institute for Employment Studies) to chat about the impact of the cost of living crisis on the future of apprenticeships. Add to your calendar below to get a reminder to join!

Details

Date:
November 3
Time:
10:00 am – 10:45 am
Event Category:
Event Tags:

Organiser

NCFE

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .