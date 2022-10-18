FutureOfApprenticeships: Impact of the Cost of Living Crisis

« All Events

Details Date: Time: 10:00 am – 10:45 am Event Category: Livestream Organiser NCFE

Join us on November 3rd at 10am for Season 3, Episode 3 of #FutureOfApprenticeships! In this episode, Gavin (CEO, FE News & FE Careers) is joined by co-host Michael Lemin (Head of Policy, NCFE) and guests Aidan Relf (Skills Consultant) & Becci Newton (Director of Public Policy Research, Institute for Employment Studies) to chat about the impact of the cost of living crisis on the future of apprenticeships. Add to your calendar below to get a reminder to join!