Get Ready for the Ultimate Takeover: The Apprentice Takeover!

This National Apprenticeship Week, we are giving apprentices the opportunity to have a voice and ask vital questions to stakeholders and sector policy influencers.

Join us on the 9th of February at 10am for a Livestream produced, presented and promoted by apprentices.

Co-host John-Joe Tams (NCFE Apprentice) is joined by guests Umayr Tanveer (Software Engineering Apprentice at BT) and Sofia Bunce (Digital Content Executive and completing a marketing degree apprenticeship with Home Group) to discuss all things apprenticeships!

