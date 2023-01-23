#FutureOfApprenticeships: The Apprentice Takeover!
February 9 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Get Ready for the Ultimate Takeover: The Apprentice Takeover!
This National Apprenticeship Week, we are giving apprentices the opportunity to have a voice and ask vital questions to stakeholders and sector policy influencers.
Join us on the 9th of February at 10am for a Livestream produced, presented and promoted by apprentices.
Co-host John-Joe Tams (NCFE Apprentice) is joined by guests Umayr Tanveer (Software Engineering Apprentice at BT) and Sofia Bunce (Digital Content Executive and completing a marketing degree apprenticeship with Home Group) to discuss all things apprenticeships!
Add to your calendar below!
