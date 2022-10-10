FutureOfApprenticeships: Unlocking SMEs and helping them to thrive

« All Events

In this week’s episode, Gavin O’Meara (FE News) and co-host Suzanne Slater (Director of Operations for Apprenticeships at NCFE) highlight the topic of apprenticeships and SMEs to examine their current relationship and the obstacles that are being faced. They are joined by two expert speakers in Anthony Impey (Chief Executive at Be the Business) and Anna Ambrose (Director of the London Progression Collaboration).

