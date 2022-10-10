Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

« All Events

#FutureOfApprenticeships: Unlocking SMEs and helping them to thrive

October 13 @ 10:00 am 10:30 am

In this week’s episode, Gavin O’Meara (FE News) and co-host Suzanne Slater (Director of Operations for Apprenticeships at NCFE) highlight the topic of apprenticeships and SMEs to examine their current relationship and the obstacles that are being faced. They are joined by two expert speakers in Anthony Impey (Chief Executive at Be the Business) and Anna Ambrose (Director of the London Progression Collaboration).

NCFE

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this