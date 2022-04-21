GAN Global Virtual Event to Celebrate Girls in ICT Day

Join Nazrene Mannie, Executive Director of GAN Global, and El Iza Mohamedou, Head of the OECD Centre for Skills, for a conversation with leading organisations like Accenture, Microsoft, L’Oréal and ILO around their work in promoting STEM skills for girls and women through work-based learning (WBL).

GAN Global Members are exemplary in offering WBL solutions that promote STEM skills for girls and women. As many industries become more tech-based, companies are pushing boundaries in innovations in WBL, including apprenticeships, to diversify talent and strengthen their workforces to become more digitally enabled.

Registration and more info here: https://mailchi.mp/gan-global.org/gan-virtual-event-promoting-girls-and-women-in-stem?e=a1d88adbda

As fields in STEM are the world’s fastest growing sector, we need to ensure that young girls and women are equipped with the digital confidence and skills necessary for an inclusive Future of Work. WBL and apprenticeship opportunities are powerful tools to attract more women and girls in fields requiring STEM skills, which are needed in almost all aspects of industry functions.

If we want to break down glass ceilings and walls for girls and women at work, they need to be equipped with tools to advance. WBL opportunities, including apprenticeship, upskilling, and reskilling programmes can empower girls and women at all levels of their careers. By including business leaders and policymakers in the inclusive future of work discussion, together, we can design and share solutions that increase female participation in this sector.