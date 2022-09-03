- This event has passed.
Georgia State Vs South Carolina 2022 Live Stream
September 3
Event Navigation
CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE
Who’s Playing
Georgia State @ South Carolina
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
Since the experts predict a loss, Georgia State will need to dig deep. Perhaps they’ll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium — Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Gamecocks are a big 13-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Responses