Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

  • This event has passed.
Sep 3

Georgia State Vs South Carolina 2022 Live Stream

September 3

Free

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

Who’s Playing

Georgia State @ South Carolina

Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.

Since the experts predict a loss, Georgia State will need to dig deep. Perhaps they’ll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

 

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Williams-Brice Stadium — Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 13-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Details

Date:
September 3
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Venue

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this