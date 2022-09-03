Georgia State Vs South Carolina 2022 Live Stream

Who’s Playing

Georgia State @ South Carolina

Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.

Since the experts predict a loss, Georgia State will need to dig deep. Perhaps they’ll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium — Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium — Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 13-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

