GET HIRED: Employment Event – Cardiff

Remploy, who currently deliver the Work & Health and JETS employment programmes in Wales, have teamed up with the Prince’s Trust, to host the Get Hired event on 11th May 2022 at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

5oo jobs are up for grabs – with hundreds of opportunities in Hospitality and Retail.

The event will bring together more than 20 leading employers including Admiral, Zizzi, BT and Holiday Inn, and will include an appearance by former Welsh international rugby player, Shane Williams, and Prince’s Trust Ambassadors.

Talking about the event, Sharon Michaelson-Yeates, District Performance Manager, Remploy, North & Mid Wales, said:

“Through our well-established links with national businesses and local firms we’ve helped 6,000 people to find work in Wales over the past year, and the Get Hired event aims to help even more jobseekers in the Cardiff area to find their perfect role.”

Jobs fair with employer partners;: 1.00pm – 4.00 pm

Employers attending:

Zizzi Holiday Inn

BT Vale Hotel

Admiral Teacher Active

Cardiff City Council Business in Focus

Lidl Welsh Pantry

Pobl Connect Assist

Mrs Bucket Procare

Cardiff Bus Rubicon

John Raymond Transport Leekes

South Wales Fire

and Rescue Service

Mitchell’s & Butler Principality Stadium