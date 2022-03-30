Cart

From education to employment
Apr 13

Go Google – The new era of learning

April 13 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Free

Discover the benefits of the most powerful Google Workspace tools in our our exclusive 1 hour webinar and  hear from educators who have transformed their institutions. Attendance at this webinar will entitle you to our exclusive offer for a 90 day trial for up to 50 users for the Full version of Google Workspace for Education Plus which includes access to the most powerful suite of teaching and learning tools along with leading security functionality providing you with the best defence against cyber threats.What’s more we will ensure that you are provided with ‘starting from scratch’ support so you can use these tools with confidence and impact. Register now:  https://forms.gle/pFDaBNuYiVemeZEA7

Date:
April 13
Time:
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Free
https://forms.gle/pFDaBNuYiVemeZEA7

