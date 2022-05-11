Greater London Authority (GLA) – Skills Bootcamps

Get involved in the GLA Bootcamp agenda and secure a new contract

OVERVIEW

Skills Bootcamps are the ‘go-to’ development programme for the current administration and following the national tender round, Combined Mayoral Authorities are now coming to market with their localised devolved versions of the programme.

The GLA have now come to market, so why not join the webinar to find out more, about how the GLA want to support delivery in the Digital, Technical, Construction, Green Skills, Logistics, Creative, Hospitality, Health and Social Care (including Life Sciences) and Professional Services (including Finance) sectors.

OBJECTIVES

This webinar will help delegates to

Have a clear understanding of the process;

Have a clear understanding the steps required for a successful submission;

Be clear on the questions and how to answer these.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THIS WEBINAR

All providers who want to be become involved in the Bootcamp arena.

