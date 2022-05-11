Shopping Cart

From education to employment
May 20

Greater London Authority (GLA) – Skills Bootcamps

May 20 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69

Get involved in the GLA Bootcamp agenda and secure a new contract

OVERVIEW

Skills Bootcamps are the ‘go-to’ development programme for the current administration and following the national tender round, Combined Mayoral Authorities are now coming to market with their localised devolved versions of the programme.

The GLA have now come to market, so why not join the webinar to find out more, about how the GLA want to support delivery in the Digital, Technical, Construction, Green Skills, Logistics, Creative, Hospitality, Health and Social Care (including Life Sciences) and Professional Services (including Finance) sectors.

OBJECTIVES

This webinar will help delegates to

  • Have a clear understanding of the process;
  • Have a clear understanding the steps required for a successful submission;
  • Be clear on the questions and how to answer these.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THIS WEBINAR

All providers who want to be become involved in the Bootcamp arena.

Click here to register or to view more details.

SPEAKER

STEVE O’HARE, DIRECTOR, SCLO CONSULTING

Details

Date:
May 20
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69
Event Category:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/gla-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
