[[HBO-SUB]]WATCH HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 1, EPISODE 3 LIVE ONLINE

HBO’s new prequel House of the Dragon is based on the 2018 George R.R Martin book titled Fire and Blood. House of the Dragon is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will focus primarily on the fortunes and politics within the Targaryen family. In this fantasy series, the realm is thrust into a ghastly civil war as a result of the Targaryen’s most inconceivable family row known as the “Dance of Dragons”. After the demise of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) brother of the King, prince of the city, and heir presumptive – intends to sit on the iron throne. That all changes when the King announces that his firstborn and heir Rhaenyra Targaryen will become the first woman to sit on the iron throne.

Viserys is about to get the son and heir he always wanted in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3. Watch the fallout happen live tonight.

Here we are. It’s time to see the big fallout after Viserys took his second wife. Marrying again wasn’t all that surprising. It was always considered important back in the day, so of course it’s going to come into a world that involves monarchs and storylines loosely based on real history.

However, there is trouble. Rhaenyra isn’t happy about who her stepmother will be. Her best friend is about to play that role, and Alisent is going to give Viserys the male heir he needs. With the episode titled “Second of His Name,” it’s not surprising to hear that Aegon Targaryen is going to be the one the people of Westeros back.

Will Rhaenyra side with Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3?

Rhaenyra is likely to feel the way Daemon did when he was pushed aside for her. It’s time for the two of them to team up, but will they agree to something substantial? Can they agree to something substantial? After all, marriage between uncle and niece would be the way to go, but that’s not going to be all that easy.

For one, Daemon is already married. He’s talked about taking a second wife, but the people of Westeros won’t accept Mysaria. Race and privilege have a lot to play at that, but also the people don’t believe in bigamy all that much—even if Aegon the Conqueror had two wives!

At the same time, Rhaenyra makes it clear in the promo for the new episode that she isn’t interested in marriage. Unfortunately, she isn’t going to get a choice in the matter. If she does want to be heir, she’ll need to marry so she can have heirs of her own. Otherwise, Viserys will have no choice but to name his son the heir of the Iron Throne.

The episode will also head back to the Crabfeeder storyline. Who is he, and what exactly does he want?