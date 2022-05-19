Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Essex County Council jobs

Jul 5

Health and Safety Compliance for RoATP Applications

July 5 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

The importance of successful RoATP applications for a provider cannot be underestimated. The health and safety compliance requirements of the application have changed in recent years and there is evidence of providers misunderstanding the requirements and falling short in key areas. Simply changing your health and safety policy to meet the application standard at the same time may compromise your statutory duties.

This webinar deals with both areas and assists you to ensure compliance in all areas.

 

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Review all related RoATP criteria and evaluate the scope for the detail required;
  • Discuss your health and safety policy and its legal/regulatory status assuring you of the minimum requirements for compliance;
  • Show how the process of application should be a seamless reflection of health and safety provision within your business, reducing bureaucracy and offering you the assurance required.

 

Who should attend this webinar

Any provider staff involved in writing/submitting bids and tenders or those tasked with supporting learners and employers and/or with responsibility for health and safety, whether generally across the business or being in a designated health and safety role.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Tudor Williams CFIOSH Director, DTD Training

Details

Date:
July 5
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/hands-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
