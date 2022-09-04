- This event has passed.
HEAVY DUTY Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz LIVE RESULTS: Updates as Mexican returns to ring – UK start time, stream, TV channel – latest
September 4 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
ANDY RUIZ JR makes his return to the ring TONIGHT in a clash with once-feared heavyweight Luis Ortiz.
Ruiz Jr hasn’t fought since a points victory over Chris Arreola in May 2021, while Ortiz beat Charles Martin by stoppage at the beginning of the year.
- Start time: 4am BST/11pm EST/8pm PST
- UK live stream: Fite TV
- US live stream: Fox PPV
Follow the action from Los Angeles with our live blog below…
When is Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz?
- Ruiz Jr’s return to the ring with Ortiz will take place on Sunday, September 4
- The ring-walks will get underway from 4am BST on Monday, September 5 in the UK.
- Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz is being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
What channel is it and can it be live streamed?
- Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz will be shown live on FITE TV for UK fans and coverage will start at 2am on Monday morning.
- The action will cost £12.99 and can be streamed via the FITE TV app, which is available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.
- It will be shown on FOX PPV in the USA, where it will cost $74.99.
Welcome to Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz
Hello and welcome to SunSport’s live coverage of Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz!
Anthony Joshua conqueror Ruiz Jr hasn’t been in action since a points win over Chris Arreola last year, and is gearing up for a big ring return.
Ruiz Jr wants to be world champion once again, and the best way to do that is face credible contenders.
In steps Ortiz, who picked up a brilliant stoppage win over Charles Martin at the beginning of 2022.
Ortiz will also be looking to get back into a world title shot, having been out of contention since two KO losses to Deontay Wilder.
But tonight, Ruiz Jr and Ortiz will battle in a huge fight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, for the chance to be recognised as one of the world’s formidable heavyweights.
We’ve got you covered throughout the evening and early morning, so get your alarms set, it’s going to be a cracker.
