Helping Managers to Support Apprentices in the Workplace

Overview

There are several challenges for apprenticeship providers when partnering with employers, with some of these able to make or break apprenticeship success.

This can include time off the job, engagement in learning, motivation and progression, alongside repeat business and the success of regulatory audits. We often see providers approaching these challenges separately and in a transactional way, without considering the key elements which, if tackled, can make a huge difference to the quality of both learning programmes and ongoing employer relationships.

Did you know the person who has the biggest impact on a success of the learning programme is not the trainer or tutor, it’s the learner’s line manager? It’s the line manager who can spend time pre- and post-learning to support engagement, provide opportunities for practice, and help drive application into the workplace. They can also be your biggest threat if they are not engaged with the apprenticeship and start to talk about pulling learners off the programme.

From business development, through to end point assessment, the apprentice’s manager should be playing a key role in every part of the process. But many providers don’t even spend time engaging the apprentice’s manager in what’s involved in the apprenticeship and investing in their support.

Join us on this highly interactive webinar to explore the ways in which providers can enhance the success of their programmes through engaging the apprentice line managers, with the aim to make them ‘critical friends’.

Objectives

This webinar will answer the following questions:

Why is a great manager key to a great outcome?

What are the ways in which we can engage with apprentice’s managers?

What are the traits of a great apprentice manager?

What should be included in a support package for apprentice managers?

Who should attend this webinar

Aimed at quality managers, operational managers, curriculum leads, safeguarding managers, and provision directors.

Click here to see more details or to register.

Speaker

Erica Farmer, Business Director, Quantum Rise Talent Group