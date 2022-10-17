Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Higher Apprenticeship Providers Networking Group

December 7 @ 10:30 am 11:30 am

FIN members ongoing group discussing common themes in HE inspections, sharing good practice ideas and hints/tips. This session provides an opportunity for professional dialogue with colleagues from other degree apprenticeship providers for frank and open discussion in a confidential environment.
Open to any provider delivering higher/degree apprenticeships.

Topic for this session:
– Evidencing lesson planning
– Management of lesson observations

Facilitator

Kerry Boffey has held senior leadership positions in Independent Training Providers and has carried out interim leadership roles for Colleges and Specialist Colleges. As a former Ofsted inspector, with 18 years’ experience, Kerry has worked across the UK, and on international projects, managing teams and providers through very challenging inspections due to their complexity. This in-depth understanding of inspection, alongside concerns for the lack of effective preparation by providers, was the driver behind the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN). Kerry is a well-respected trainer and facilitator, is passionate about developing senior leadership teams, and provides external governance for numerous further education providers.

Details

Date:
December 7
Time:
10:30 am – 11:30 am
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://members.fin.sphr.uk/events/142

Organiser

Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
Email:
info@fin-online.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .