Higher Apprenticeship Providers Networking Group

FIN members ongoing group discussing common themes in HE inspections, sharing good practice ideas and hints/tips. This session provides an opportunity for professional dialogue with colleagues from other degree apprenticeship providers for frank and open discussion in a confidential environment.
Open to any provider delivering higher/degree apprenticeships.
Topic for this session:
– Evidencing lesson planning
– Management of lesson observations
Facilitator
Kerry Boffey has held senior leadership positions in Independent Training Providers and has carried out interim leadership roles for Colleges and Specialist Colleges. As a former Ofsted inspector, with 18 years’ experience, Kerry has worked across the UK, and on international projects, managing teams and providers through very challenging inspections due to their complexity. This in-depth understanding of inspection, alongside concerns for the lack of effective preparation by providers, was the driver behind the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN). Kerry is a well-respected trainer and facilitator, is passionate about developing senior leadership teams, and provides external governance for numerous further education providers.
Responses