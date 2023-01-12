Higher apprenticeships provider networking group
February 15 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am
FIN members ongoing group discussing common themes in level 6 & 7 inspections, sharing good practice ideas and hints/tips. This session provides an opportunity for professional dialogue with colleagues from other degree apprenticeship providers for frank and open discussion in a confidential environment.
Open to any provider delivering higher/degree apprenticeships.
Topic for this session:
– Governance
Email in suggestions for this or future sessions to [email protected]
