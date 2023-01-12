Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Feb 15

Higher apprenticeships provider networking group

February 15 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am

FIN members ongoing group discussing common themes in level 6 & 7 inspections, sharing good practice ideas and hints/tips. This session provides an opportunity for professional dialogue with colleagues from other degree apprenticeship providers for frank and open discussion in a confidential environment.
Open to any provider delivering higher/degree apprenticeships.

Topic for this session:
– Governance

Email in suggestions for this or future sessions to [email protected]

February 15
10:30 am - 11:30 am
https://members.fin.sphr.uk/events/147

Online

Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
info@fin-online.org.uk
