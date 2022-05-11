Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Essex County Council jobs

« All Events

May 13

Hot Policy Topics Webinar

May 13 @ 10:00 am - 10:30 pm

OVERVIEW
These mid-month webinars are intended as a 30-minute snapshot to keep the sector abreast of all the latest policy news and information; they will supplement the more in-depth full 1-hour policy webinars held at the end of each month for members.

OBJECTIVES

Short and snappy mid-month policy update;
All of the latest news and information, as it is happening;
To complement our end-of-month full policy webinar.

Speaker

Rebecca Durber, Director of Public Affairs, AELP

Complimentary to AELP members and open to non-members for taster session. Please register with a business email address.

+ Add to Google Calendar

Details

Date:
May 13
Time:
10:00 am - 10:30 pm
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6059765242773875728

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this