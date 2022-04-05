Hot Policy Topics
April 14 @ 10:00 am - 10:30 am
OVERVIEW
These mid-month webinars are intended as a 30-minute snapshot to keep the sector abreast of all the latest policy news and information; they will supplement the more in-depth full 1-hour policy webinars held at the end of each month for members.
OBJECTIVES
- Short and snappy mid-month policy update;
- All of the latest news and information, as it is happening;
- To complement our end-of-month full policy webinar.
Speaker
Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy, AELP
Click here for more details or to book your complimentary place.
