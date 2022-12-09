Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jan 20

How the FE Sector Works

January 20, 2023 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Overview

Even experienced skills staff get bamboozled by the acronyms, organisations, stakeholders and people in this complex but crucial sector, and for brand new staff within your organisations, it can be mind-blowing!

But help is at hand – in this webinar, AELP Director Paul Warner will take you through the basics that everyone probably should know but none of us would admit to not knowing, like:

  • What are they actually responsible for doing?
  • Why are they so important?
  • Who are the key movers and shakers that we should be really listening to?
  • What do these acronyms stand for?

Chances are, there will be at least one lightbulb moment for everyone!

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Give a high-level overview of how the FE and skills sector is politically structured;
  • Explain the positioning and roles of key organisations and agencies;
  • Give background on the key individuals, what they are responsible for, and what they are currently doing.

Who should attend this webinar

All organisations with an interest in delivery in post-16 vocational skills training.

 

This webinar is exclusive and complimentary for AELP members.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Paul Warner, Director of Strategy and Business Development, AELP

Details

Date:
January 20, 2023
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://my.aelp.org.uk/default.html

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

