How the Sector Works…

Overview

Even experienced skills staff get bamboozled by the acronyms, organisations, stakeholders and people in this complex but crucial sector, and for brand new staff within your organisations it can be mind-blowing!

But help is at hand – in this webinar AELP Director Paul Warner will take you through the basics that everyone probably should know but none of us would admit to not knowing, like:

What are they actually responsible for doing?

Why are they so important?

Who are the key movers and shakers that we should be really listening to?

What does this acronym stand for?

Chances are, there will be at least one lightbulb moment for everyone!

Objectives

This webinar will:

Give a high-level overview of how the FE and skills sector is structured;

Explain the positioning and roles of key organisations and agencies;

Give background on the key individuals, what they are responsible for, and what they are currently doing.

Who should attend this webinar

All organisations with an interest in delivery in post-16 vocational skills training.

New staff entering the sector for the first time

Existing staff (particularly but not exclusively those not in front-line delivery roles)

This webinar is complimentary to AELP members but non-members can pay to attend.

Speaker

Paul Warner, Director of Strategy and Business Development, AELP

