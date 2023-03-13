« All Events

Struggling with creating an online course?

We totally understand you. There’s too much to keep in mind: how to make the structure clear, what makes slides visually appealing, how concise texts should be, and much more.

Everyone agrees that learning from concrete examples is the most effective. That’s why we continue our series of e-course crash tests!

In previous sessions, our expert Anna Poli has reviewed a range of the webinar participants’ courses and upgraded them in real time. This time, we’ll meet to revise the best cases and learn a lot more about instructional design. Whether you’re an experienced ID or just about to start, after this webinar you will: Plan out course content more efficiently

Ensure effective messaging to learners

Upgrade your design skills

Speed up course development We’ll dedicate an hour of the webinar to breaking down the best crash tests, and in the last 30 minutes, we’ll give you what you’ve been waiting for! Anna Poli will explain in detail how to apply some of the tricks that she used to make the courses more interactive. Save your seat in advance!

