From education to employment

How to avoid common mistakes and make your online courses even better

March 23 @ 9:00 am 10:00 am

Struggling with creating an online course?

We totally understand you. There’s too much to keep in mind: how to make the structure clear, what makes slides visually appealing, how concise texts should be, and much more.

Everyone agrees that learning from concrete examples is the most effective. That’s why we continue our series of e-course crash tests!

In previous sessions, our expert Anna Poli has reviewed a range of the webinar participants’ courses and upgraded them in real time. This time, we’ll meet to revise the best cases and learn a lot more about instructional design.

Whether you’re an experienced ID or just about to start, after this webinar you will:

  • Plan out course content more efficiently

  • Ensure effective messaging to learners

  • Upgrade your design skills

  • Speed up course development

We’ll dedicate an hour of the webinar to breaking down the best crash tests, and in the last 30 minutes, we’ll give you what you’ve been waiting for! Anna Poli will explain in detail how to apply some of the tricks that she used to make the courses more interactive.

Details

Date:
March 23
Time:
9:00 am – 10:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://www.ispringsolutions.com/webinars/e-course-crash-test-how-to-avoid-common-mistakes-and-make-your-courses-even-better-2303?utm_source=fenews&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=crash_test

Organiser

iSpring
Phone:
+1 800 640 0868
Email:
sales@ispring.com
Website:
Online

