Subscribe

From education to employment

How To Conduct Your Own Internal Safeguarding Audit

March 13 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

Overview

Make sure that you are fully compliant with current safeguarding legislation whilst also picking up hints and tips on how to introduce new systems and projects that embody a more proactive culture of safeguarding. You will be able to introduce ideas to your team that will increase efficiency and make monitoring and tracking, easier to manage and to evidence demonstrable impact.

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to:

  • Learn about tools used to self-audit;
  • Learn how to conduct a Physical audit;
  • Learn how to audit your systems and processes;
  • Develop the ability to triangulate using Stakeholder voice audits;
  • Explore how to use data to develop action planning for safeguarding.

Safeguarding is not difficult to do well but it is rare to find examples of outstanding practice, all too often it is a re-active response to referrals and disclosures, leaving no time for strategy and analysis.

This webinar will enable attendees to see how their safeguarding practice could be enhanced with simple changes and this will ultimately serve to benefit current and indeed future, learner cohorts.

Who should attend this webinar

FE & Skills Training Providers.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

George Chittock-Nash, Group Vice Principal – Students and Admissions, Eastern Colleges Group and educational consultant

Details

Date:
March 13
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
https://na.eventscloud.com/website/52940/

Organiser

AELP Webinar Team
Phone:
07867 305907
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
Website:
webinar@aelp.org.uk

Online

