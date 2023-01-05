How to make sure your safeguarding arrangements are Ofsted ready

This interactive online workshop will inform delegates what matters most to Ofsted inspectors when they look at safeguarding on inspection under the Education Inspection Framework (EIF).

The session will begin by exploring definitions of safeguarding and the relevant legislation, including the Prevent Duty, as well as where safeguarding features in the EIF. This latter point will include an evaluation of Ofsted’s expectations regarding child-on-child abuse and online learning.

The workshop will then move on to consider what safeguarding should mean for learners and staff, and what activities inspectors might carry out to evaluate your safeguarding arrangements.

Finally, a discussion on what questions inspectors might ask your Designated Safeguarding Lead (s) and their team of safeguarding officers.

Objectives

The background context to the inspection of safeguarding by Ofsted.

Key guidance and legislation, including the Prevent Duty, used by inspectors to evaluate your safeguarding arrangements.

Where safeguarding sits within the Education Inspection Framework.

Ofsted’s expectations regarding child-on-child abuse and keeping learners safe online.

Safer recruitment checks when working with apprentices.

Some handy tips and hints to raise the profile of safeguarding amongst your learners.

Who inspects safeguarding, and what activities they carry out to do so, on an Ofsted inspection.

What inspectors are looking for in your learners, staff and managers with regard to safeguarding.

Target Audience

Designated safeguarding leads or officers, their deputies, other members of safeguarding teams in post-16 providers such as colleges, training providers, employer providers and local authorities and Ofsted inspection nominees.

Fees

Member £99.00 + VAT

Non Member Rate £249.00 + VAT