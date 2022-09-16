Shopping Cart

From education to employment
How To Optimise Your Budget During Challenging Times

October 27 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

Overview

Having open conversations about money in the workplace has never been more relevant. Employers are concerned about the bottom line and how to retain their employees. Employees are worried about paying their bills on time, staying out of debt and also managing their financial stress levels.

  • 76% of stressed employees say financial worries have had a negative impact on their productivity
  • 55% of stressed employees who are distracted by their finances at work spend 3 more hours each week at work dealing with their finances

Financial education is not about advice, it’s about enabling people to make the best financial decisions through learning with education being an investment that provides benefits over a lifetime. Being efficient with money is not a matter of being good with numbers, but having the right attitude towards it.

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Give you some practical exercises that can be applied which get results in the short term thus impacting on your personal finances in the long run;
  • Explain how to improve your finances providing delegates with an action plan to take away;
  • Have a positive impact on your physical, emotional and mental well-being.

Who should attend this webinar

All providers in the FE and Skills sector.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Leticia Fonseca, Personal Finances Educator and Mentor

 

Details

Date:
October 27
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/budget-22

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

