Developing the use of technology in teaching is a key focus and area for development for many providers, not just from a cost perspective, but also from the overall learning experience being provided for learners. Ofsted also embraces the use of technology in learning and encourages a wider, engaging and meaningful learning experience.

Online and blended learning is a key approach that allows flexibility of delivery and can enhance the learning experience when done well. There are several resources and platforms available, but Jamboard and Google docs are widely used and provide great flexibility and interaction at no cost to the user.

This webinar will give an overview of the functionality of the core programmes and provide insights into how to use the platforms effectively and create positive learning experiences.

