Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

« All Events

How to use Jamboards and Google Docs Effectively in Teaching

March 24 @ 10:00 am 11:30 am

Developing the use of technology in teaching is a key focus and area for development for many providers, not just from a cost perspective, but also from the overall learning experience being provided for learners. Ofsted also embraces the use of technology in learning and encourages a wider, engaging and meaningful learning experience.

Online and blended learning is a key approach that allows flexibility of delivery and can enhance the learning experience when done well. There are several resources and platforms available, but Jamboard and Google docs are widely used and provide great flexibility and interaction at no cost to the user.

This webinar will give an overview of the functionality of the core programmes and provide insights into how to use the platforms effectively and create positive learning experiences.

Details

Date:
March 24
Time:
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Cost:
£69
Event Category:
Website:
https://na.eventscloud.com/website/50995/

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .