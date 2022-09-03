How To Watch Florida Atlantic Vs Ohio Live Stream Tv Channel

Who’s Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Ohio

Last Season Records: Ohio 3-9; Florida Atlantic 5-7

The Ohio Bobcats will face off against the Florida Atlantic Owls at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Ohio has set their aspirations higher this year. Florida Atlantic was 5-7 last season and is coming off of a 43-13 win against the Charlotte 49ers last week.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We’ll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium — Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium — Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.60

Odds

The Owls are a 3-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.