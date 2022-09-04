How to Watch France vs Hungary | EuroBasket 2022 Live Stream

EuroBasket 2022, the newest edition of the quadrennial tournament to determine the basketball champion of Europe, tipped off Thursday (Sept. 1) and runs through Sept. 18 with games in the Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy and Germany. The knockout stage of the competition, including the final, will be held in Berlin. Luka Doncic and reigning champions Slovenia were supposed to defend their title in 2021, but when the 2020 Olympics were postponed a year due to COVID-19, EuroBasket was also pushed back.

The slight schedule adjustment will not affect future tournaments, however, and the next event will be held in 2025 as scheduled.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing for Greece, while reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic will be suiting up for Serbia. Those two, along with Doncic, highlight the list of NBA players who will be in action when the tournament kicks off. Also worth watching is France, which won the silver medal at the 2020 Olympics. France has five NBA players suiting up, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.