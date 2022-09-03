How to watch Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic Live, NCAA Football info, start time

The Florida Atlantic Owls will be looking to build on an impressive Week 0 showing when they travel to Ohio on Saturday. FAU opened its season with a 43-13 win over Charlotte last week, easily covering the spread as a 7-point favorite. Ohio is trying to pick up a win before playing at Iowa State and Penn State the next two weeks.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Owls are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football side picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic: