How to Watch PBC: Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz – Prelims: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado: Stream Boxing Live, TV Channel

Sep 4

September 4 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

free

The main event on Sunday features Andy Ruiz Jr. taking on Luis Ortiz in a huge match in the boxing world.

In the main event today, Andy Ruiz Jr., who is 34-2 with 22 knockouts, takes on Luis Ortiz, who is 33-2 with 28 knockouts, in a battle of two monster heavyweight boxers. These are two hard hitting, massive fighters that are capable of ending a fight in one strike.

In 2019 Ruiz made a name for himself with a massive knockout of Anthony Joshua and eventually earn four heavyweight titles in the process to become the best heavyweight in the world. Ortiz has never got to that level, but with his knockout prowess could upset Ruiz today.

How to Watch PBC: Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz – Prelims: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado Today:

Game Date: Sept. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The two fighters weighed in and will now lace up and get in the ring for the massive main event today.

Back in 2018, Ortiz had his shot, but lost to Deontay Wilder while he was the interim champion. Both of his losses came to Wilder in his career.

The rest of the card features three more bouts, all in the lightweight division.

Isaac Cruz (23-3-1, 16 KOs) takes on Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KOs), Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) challenges Miguel Flores (25-4, 12 KOs), and Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) squares-off against Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KOs).

