How to Watch “Rick and Morty” Season 6 Premiere Online: Adult Swim Live Online

New episodes of Rick and Morty are tentatively scheduled to release every Sunday, though we don’t know all episode air dates just yet .Rick and Morty return, but live streaming the dysfunctional duo is no easy task — here’s what you need to know to watch the acclaimed show’s sixth season online

GRAB YOUR PORTAL gun and start up your spaceship: Rick and Morty Season 6 is almost here.

The off-kilter, Emmy-winning cartoon left us with a lot of questions at the end of Season 5. [Spoilers] Evil Morty has escaped the Finite Curve, and possibly left the show, while the destruction of the Curve by a black hole means Rick is no longer the smartest being in any universe. And perhaps worst of all for the alcoholic mad genius and his grandson, Rick’s all-powerful portal gun has stopped working.

Whether you’re in it for interdimensional action, philosophical musings, poop jokes, commentary on domestic life, or the wonderful combination of it all, read on. Below are some key details on Rick and Morty Season 6, including when the new season comes out and how to watch Rick and Morty Season 6 online.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Release Date, Air Time, TV Channel

Rick and Morty Season 6 is premiering tonight, Sunday, September 4 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

As always, Rick and Morty Season 6 is airing on Adult Swim — the after-hours version of Cartoon Network. Unlike most modern hit TV shows, Rick and Morty Season 6 will not be available to stream next-day on any platform. Instead, episodes will air each Sunday at 11 p.m. ET/PT. If you want to watch episodes after they’ve aired, you’ll need to set your DVR to record each episode.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Online

Rick and Morty’s old-fashioned roll-out might seem like a challenge for cord-cutters. Luckily, however, there is one relatively easy way to watch Rick and Morty Season 6 online: a live TV streaming service.

Live TV streaming services are essentially cheaper, more streamlined cable packages that you can access on streaming devices (i.e. Roku, Firestick, or Apple TV), smart TVs, laptops, phones, or tablets. While Rick and Morty Season 6 rolls out on Adult Swim, a live TV streaming service is going to be the only way to (legally) live stream Rick and Morty Season 6 online.

For any cord-cutting Rick and Morty fans in need of a live TV streaming service, Sling is the best place to watch Adult Swim live online. Both of Sling’s basic packages — Sling Orange and Sling Blue — include Adult Swim (Cartoon Network), making either package a great way to watch Rick and Morty Season 6 online.

Sling Blue offers more channels (41 versus 31 on Sling Orange), but Sling Orange has some popular channels like Disney Channel and ESPN. Streamers also have the option to get Sling Orange + Blue, which has all of Sling’s 47 channels.

At just $35 a month, the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages are also among the cheapest ways to watch live TV without cable. Better yet, Sling is currently running a special deal that gets new customers 50% off their first month’s bill. That means you can watch a month of Rick and Morty Season 6 — plus all the other live TV programming that Sling offers — for just $17.50. Sling Orange + Blue meantime, costs $25 for the first month and $50 a month thereafter.

Sling Orange also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, so, instead of staying up late to watch Rick and Morty episodes live, you can record them for more viewing at a more convenient time.

Head to Sling.com for more details on the service, and be sure to sign up tonight before Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 1 airs on Adult Swim.